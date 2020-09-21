A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault and weapons misconduct after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on State Route 95.
According to police, Axel G. De La Fuente, 18, may have become upset with another driver while traveling south into Lake Havasu City, and raised a gun in the direction of the driver in front of him. The victim changed lanes and slowed her vehicle, traveling behind De La Fuente to take his license plate information. De La Fuente allegedly turned off the highway and into the parking lot of Home Depot, and the victim traveled about a mile further before stopping her vehicle to contact police.
Officers responded to Home Depot, where they confronted De La Fuente. According to police, De La Fuente admitted to having a handgun in his vehicle, and allowed officers to retrieve it. The weapon was found to be loaded, according to the police report, with one round in its chamber. De La Fuente was arrested at the scene.
When questioned by investigators, De La Fuente allegedly said the victim cut him off in traffic, striking his vehicle. Police say De La Fuente pointed to his rear bumper to indicate damage, but officers say that damage did not appear to be fresh. De La Fuente denied pointing his weapon at the victim, but allegedly told officers that while moving it from his vehicle’s floorboard, it may have been visible to the victim.
De La Fuente has been charged with counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misconduct involving a weapon.
