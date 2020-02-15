A Phoenix man stopped by police last week for an allegedly non-functioning license plate light now faces felony drug charges after officers found suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle.
According to police, Timothy W. Slack, 33, was stopped Feb. 8 on the 600 block of Lake Havasu Avenue when officers allegedly saw his license plate was not illuminated. A records check allegedly found Slack to have a warrant for his arrest out of Lake Havasu City, and he was detained at the scene. Police say Slack was in possession of a bag of suspected methamphetamine when he was searched, and a further search of his vehicle allegedly yielded a pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Slack was arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
