A Phoenix truck driver remains free after his conviction this month on misdemeanor charges of causing a fatality in a traffic infraction. His case is now being held for appeal in Mohave Superior Court.
Jerome W. Webb, 64, was found guilty by bench trial in an accident that took place Dec. 16. According to Lake Havasu City investigators, Webb failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of College and Lampkin Drives, and backed his truck’s trailer into the path of a Havasu motorcyclist.
Police say 21-year-old Megan Manson was traveling east on College Drive toward the intersection when Webb’s trailer blocked her way. She attempted to brake, investigators said, but was unable to stop before colliding with his trailer. Manson was reportedly deceased when officers arrived at the scene.
Webb was cited and released at the scene. After months of delay due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Webb’s case was heard at a bench trial in the court of Lake Havasu Municipal Judge Mitchell Kalauli.
According to court officials, Kalauli found Webb guilty in the offence on Oct. 8. Webb was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with the possibility of early release after 80 hours of community service while in custody. Webb was also sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine, and his driver’s license would be suspended for 180 days.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Webb remained free from custody as he appeals his case in Mohave Superior Court. A decision in Webb’s appeal could be reached later this year.
