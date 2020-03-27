A Lake Havasu City customer paid a contractor last year to build an in-ground swimming pool. But according to the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, a Phoenix man hired to do the job soon found himself in over his head.
Christopher Bustamante, 33, was found guilty this week of contracting without a license. According to investigators, Bustamante accepted $5,000 to build a swimming pool for a Havasu resident. He was hired based on a referral, according to statements by the ROC, but the homeowner soon realized that Bustamante did not know what he was doing.
“Eventually Bustamante stopped showing up to the job site for weeks at a time, leading the property owner to file a complaint,” ROC officials said Friday.
Bustamante was cited in August on charges of contracting without a license.
With his conviction, Bustamante has been ordered to pay $2,100 in fines and fees. He has also been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
