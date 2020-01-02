A Phoenix truck driver is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court on misdemeanor charges after a fatal accident that took place in mid-December.
Jerome W. Webb, 64, was charged with causing serious injury or death by a moving violation after allegedly failing to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of College and Lampkin Drives on Dec. 16.
According to statements allegedly made by Webb, he made a left turn from a stop sign at the intersection and failed to see a motorcyclist – identified as 21-year-old Havasu resident Megan Manson – traveling east on College Drive toward the intersection. Police say Manson attempted to brake as Webb’s trailer blocked her path, but was unable to stop in time. Manson was reportedly deceased when officers arrived.
Webb was cited and released at the scene, and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 27 to answer the complaint against him.
If convicted, Webb could face fines as much as $1,000 and a suspension of his driving privileges for no more than 180 days. Webb could also be required to enroll in traffic safety school and could be sentenced to as much as 30 days in jail.
