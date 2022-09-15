A new report says the wage gap for millennial renters in Arizona communities is rising. The analysis commissioned by Filterbuy, an online air filter distributor, looks at the gap between what a typical rental costs and what the typical renter can afford. The wage needed to rent a one bedroom apartment in the Phoenix metropolitan area is $44,440 per year —nearly 20 percent more than the median annual wage for millennial renters there.
According to the report, the gap is only widening as rates of rent growth exceed rates of growth for wages. After adjusting for inflation, the median U.S. rent has grown by 25% since 2014, while the median hourly employee earnings in the U.S. has increased by only 6% over the same span.
