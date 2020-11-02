Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Oct. 9 to a London Bridge Road hotel after receiving calls of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, staff indicated that two women were asked to leave the hotel after a prior incident.
One of the women, identified by officers as Ann M. Duffy, 36, of Phoenix, was found to have two standing warrants for her arrest on charges of probation violation and failure to appear in court. Duffy was taken into custody at the scene, and police say a search of her purse allegedly yielded a container of suspected marijuana and a syringe filled with suspected methamphetamine.
Duffy was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on her warrants, as well as felony charges including possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs.
