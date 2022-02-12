Cub Scout Pack 992 members spent their Saturday outside of Walmart collecting food to donate to the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. Overall, the pack collected 808 pounds of food.
Photos: Cub Scouts support food bank with food drive
