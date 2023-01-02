Four scuba divers braved the 53 degree water, rain and clouds on Sunday to dive during the Lake Havasu Divers Association’s 19th annual Frozen Fin Dive on New Year’s morning.
Photos: Frozen Fin Dive
- Photos courtesy of Kathy Weydig
-
- Updated
- 0
More from site
PHOENIX — State lawmakers are free to ignore laws they approved requiring public a…
Two kayakers reportedly capsized this week on Lake Havasu, prompting rescue effort…
The Lake Havasu City Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending approval of…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.