Lake Havasu City doesn’t get a lot of snow —the last time we saw the white stuff was on the last day of 2014 — but that didn’t stop some creative folks from the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department from making a snowhill at Rotary Park for the annual Sledding with Santa event. The event offered cookies, cocoa, visits with Santa and an opportunity for Havasu youth to sled on a bed of snow throughout Friday evening.
Janet Marinelli and daughter Emma Marinelli join in the fun.
