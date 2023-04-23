Physician assistant collaboration bill signed by Hobbs

A bill to address health care shortage throughout the state was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs. Co-sponsor of the bill Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) said the bill will help rural Arizona access basic health care needs.

 River City Newspapers file photo

PHOENIX – House Bill 2043, which allows certain physician assistants to practice with a collaborating physical without supervision, was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday.

Sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Eva Burch (D- District 9) the bill would let Arizona physician assistants in good standing and with at least 8,000 certified hours of clinical in the past five operate without a supervision agreement. Sponsors said that the bill aims to boost health care, particularly in rural Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.