Physician assistant collaboration bill signed by Hobbs

PHOENIX – House Bill 2043, which allows certain physician assistants to practice with a collaborating physical without supervision, was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday.
Sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R-District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Eva Burch (D- District 9) the bill would let Arizona physician assistants in good standing and with at least 8,000 certified hours of clinical in the past five operate without a supervision agreement. Sponsors said that the bill aims to boost health care, particularly in rural Arizona.
“It establishes a collaborative relationship between physician and physician assistants,” Bliss previously said. “The purpose of this bill is to address the current realities of health care and maximize all provider scope and skill sets while removing these administrative barriers.”
The bill could lighten the workload on physicians and give PAs more freedom to provide basic care to their communities. While PAs would not have to have a supervision agreement, they would still be required to collaborate with physicians to provide appropriate care for their patients.
“It takes regulation and burden off of the supervising physician,” Gillette previously said.
Under the law, PAs would have certain restrictions such as performing surgery or prescribing certain medications. However, they could provide basic medical care. Gillette said since physician assistants go through school and training, and work alongside physicians, they should be able to work under less regulation in order to provide necessary health care.
“This is going to be big for rural health care in Arizona to have someone who can work licensed under the collaborative effort,” Gillette said.
