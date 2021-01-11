As the new pickleball courts are being constructed at Dick Samp Memorial Park, the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association has been raising money for external projects with round robin tournaments.
The eight new courts are expected to be completed around the spring, but other enhancements that weren’t included in the ongoing project were new windscreens, sunshades and bleachers. Money raised from the round robin tournaments will go toward those external projects.
“Some of the money that we have now will be used to purchase those enhancements,” Pickleball Association President David Rossing said. “In addition to that, we want to get lights up here at least on one set of four courts and that’s where a lot of money will go down the line. That’ll be pretty expensive and that’ll take awhile.”
All players in the round robins are asked to put in $5 or more to fund the future court improvements and Rossing said it’s hard to say how much has been raised at the moment. He confirmed there’s around $30,000 in bank accounts linked to the Pickleball Association. The association previously donated $100,000 to help pay for the improvements at Dick Samp Park.
“Everybody comes up to play three to four times a week and they put in their donations so it adds up over time,” Rossing said.
The round robin tournaments take place Monday through Thursdays in the afternoons at Dick Samp Park. All tournaments are organized by skill level to provide competitive balance. Each day, the women usually play first at 1:15 p.m. and then the men follow. The tournaments have been going on since November and are expected to conclude around March when temperatures start to rise in Havasu.
Paddy Finnigan plays in men’s upper intermediate division and has played in round robins at the park during the last few years.
While the additional pickleball courts have been in demand, Finnigan said the other enhancements are needed, especially when Havasu hosts tournaments.
“When we have tournaments, families come up to watch if they have a family member playing,” Finnigan said. “Then the rest of the family or friends will go up to watch the tournament, people even come from out of town for some of these tournaments and bring their whole family and they need a place to sit to watch the tournament so the bleachers are necessary to have. “
Rossing said the city has been great to work with after the association pushed for additional courts for several years. As they wait for the new courts to be built, Dick Samp Park will remain busy for local pickleball players.
“There’s over 400 people playing pickleball in this community so (the courts) are busy,” Rossing said. “The mornings are busier than the afternoons and if it’s a windy day, maybe they’re inside down at the aquatic center instead of up here, but they’re pretty much in constant use here.”
