The Lake Havasu City Council could give the go-ahead to start construction of four new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park after formally accepting an anonymous donation that would fully cover the cost of construction.

The council will consider awarding the bid for construction of the four new courts to T.R. Orr of Kingman. The $371,398.18 bid from Orr was the lowest of two bids for construction received by the city – roughly $62,000 lower than the bid from C.S. Legacy Construction. Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan sets aside a total of $250,000 for the four pickleball courts – all of which came from a large donation from an anonymous pickleball enthusiast last year – with $211,750 left over for construction.

