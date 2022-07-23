The Lake Havasu City Council could give the go-ahead to start construction of four new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park after formally accepting an anonymous donation that would fully cover the cost of construction.
The council will consider awarding the bid for construction of the four new courts to T.R. Orr of Kingman. The $371,398.18 bid from Orr was the lowest of two bids for construction received by the city – roughly $62,000 lower than the bid from C.S. Legacy Construction. Havasu’s Capital Improvement Plan sets aside a total of $250,000 for the four pickleball courts – all of which came from a large donation from an anonymous pickleball enthusiast last year – with $211,750 left over for construction.
The final construction costs would be a total of $144,548.18 over budget, but the same anonymous donor has offered to cover the difference in cost to get the final four courts in the Dick Samp Park masterplans built. Prior to approving the bid for construction, the council will hold a public hearing to officially accept that donation.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider an agreement with 12news.com to promote employment opportunities with Lake Havasu City by developing and promoting targeted advertising and digital marketing campaigns. According to the staff report, Havasu has used traditional advertising such as print media, job fairs and job boards with limited success recently, causing some positions to remain advertised for more than a year.
The agreement would pay 12news.com a total of $60,000 - $5,000 per month – for advertisements highlighting a variety of available jobs, as well as the quality of life and advantages of living in Havasu.
During the budgeting process, the council identified hiring and retaining employees as a priority for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which kicked off on July 1.
Mohican Drive drainage improvement
The council will consider hiring Perco Rock Company for $369,567 to complete the 1001 Mohican Drive flood control project in its Capital Improvement Plan for this year. The project designed the project last year due to flood waters converging at the lower end of the 4-acre city owned wash downstream of Mohican Drive, as a way to alleviate the potential for property damage due to flooding.
Perco Rock Company was the only business to submit a bid for the construction contract. Havasu’s CIP budgets a total of $450,000 for construction and another $50,000 for construction management this fiscal year.
The council will consider awarding an agreement for professional services for aeration basin repairs at the Mulberry Treatment Plant to Narasimhan Consulting Services. The agreement would pay $110,060 for assessment and design of the project.
The council entered into a professional services agreement with NCS on Jan. 18, but upon review of the initial assessment it was recommended that the existing basis be retrofitted with a diffused aeration system that would eliminate the existing bridge – which is heavy and causing damage to the walls of the basin. The new agreement would expand the scope of work of the original agreement for further review, assessment, design, and construction documents.
Councilmembers will consider a rezone request by Advanced Homes, owned by Jim Harris, to create a lot with uniform Residential Estate zoning for the property at 2276 Leonard Lane boarding Lake Havasu Golf Club. The 20,881 square feet boundary of the original lot at 2276 Leonard Lane is already zoned as Residential Estate, but an additional 4,893 square foot rectangle to the southeast was purchased from the golf course to expand the lot in 2019. The addition to the lot is still zoned as part of the Golf Course District.
The Planning and Zoning Commission vote 5-0 to recommend approval of the request during its June 15 meeting.
The council will make a recommendation on an application by Amy Nations for a series #7 beer and wine bar liquor license for Rickety Cricket Brewing, located at 2068 N. McCulloch Blvd. Council will also make a recommendation on an application by Dany Joe Georges for a series #12 restaurant liquor license for Petit Chateau, located at 450 S. Lake Havasu Avenue.
Both recommendations will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control, which will make a final decision to approve or deny the applications.
