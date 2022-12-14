Pickleball construction

Late arriving fence posts set the project back about a month, but have sence arrived and been installed. Now crews are waiting for the post-tension concrete to cure - a process that takes about four weeks.

 Joey Postiglione / Today’s News-Herald

Construction of four new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park has been delayed by about a month, possibly a little more, due to shipping delays.

The pickleball courts were originally expected to be completed by Dec. 14, but on Tuesday Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks and Rec. Board that delays in receiving the fence posts for the courts have set the project back.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.