Construction of four new pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park has been delayed by about a month, possibly a little more, due to shipping delays.
The pickleball courts were originally expected to be completed by Dec. 14, but on Tuesday Parks and Recreation Director Mike Keane told the Parks and Rec. Board that delays in receiving the fence posts for the courts have set the project back.
Keane said the fence posts have finally arrived and been installed, which allowed the post-tension concrete to be poured recently. But the concrete takes about 28 days to fully cure.
Keane said while general contractor T.R. Orr waits for the post-tension concrete to cure, they will be doing some fine grading work, paving sidewalks and are hoping to install the fencing around the court in the next couple weeks.
Keane said the plan is to finish surfacing the courts in late December or early January, but said they will have to wait until a warm enough day to complete the work.
He said the four new courts are now expected to be ready to use sometime in mid-to-late January.
Once the four new courts are completed, there will be a total of 16 pickleball courts at Dick Samp Park, which are all of the courts included in the master plan for the park. The four courts currently under construction are being funded entirely through an anonymous donation.
During the call to the public on Tuesday Pickleball Association member Doug Carr said the 12 existing courts are getting a lot of use at the park, with over 100 people playing when it is busy. Carr told the board that once the construction is complete, the association is planning to donate more money for things like wind slats, shade structure, and possibly more concrete. He also said that the association has set aside $50,000 for lights so that the courts can be used after dark, though he said that probably won’t cover the full cost of installing lights.
