Christmas is a time for giving, so pickleball-playing snowbirds in Lake Havasu combined their efforts with local pickleballers to help a Lake Havasu family temporarily down on their luck this season. They did it by playing pickleball last week.
How would that help anyone, you wonder?
Well, start with local pickleball enthusiast Bev Pardi. Her giving spirit knows no season as she’s been volunteering with a local school for some time. After helping provide school supplies to some students a few months ago, her thoughts turned to Christmas. She learned that, indeed, a local family would doubtless be having a tough time getting through the holiday as a result of the father’s foot injury and having no paycheck for several weeks.
Bev called three good pickleball-playing girlfriends to try to respond to the SOS: Linda Irwin, Christi Smiley, and Janie Morris. “We’re all organizers and work well together,” said Bev.
Their solution? Hold a fund raising pickleball event and use all the proceeds for Christmas presents for the family’s two children, 2 months- and 5 years-old, and the two parents.
They named event the “Pickleball Jingle,” got the blessing of the Lake Havasu Pickleball Association, and invited players to participate and donate money for the cause. Thirty-six participants – snowbirds and locals alike - attended the Dec. 16 event at Dick Samp Park. They raised $568.
Despite the cold and windy conditions that day, the ladies made sure it was fun for all. “We had Christmas music playing, snacks, and gave everyone bells to tie on their shoelaces,” said Janie. “Everyone jingled as they played.”
“We got lots of positive feedback,” said Christi.
Linda added, “We’re thinking of doing it again next year and making it bigger and better because there will be more courts then.”
The city has committed to building eight more courts at the park this year with the assistance of a very large donation from the association.
With the tournament money raised, the four ladies shopped at Walmart for gifts for the entire family. The family’s mother requested everyday household basics: diapers, TP, clothing, etc. Mom and dad got their special gifts too on delivery day, Friday, Dec. 20, after the four women spent a morning wrapping enough gifts to exhaust several Santa’s elves.
The family was sincerely appreciative of the pickleballers’ Christmas help and the pickleball players were gratified they could assist.
