Another piece of history is in Lake Havasu City to stay.
On Monday the Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League and the city finally received a relic from the USS Arizona. The relic is about 4-feet by 6-feet and weighed 520 pounds including the wooden crate it was shipped in. According to the U.S. Navy relic program which provided the piece, Havasu’s newest piece of history was taken from the aft deckhouse of the superstructure of the USS Arizona.
The USS Arizona was a superdreadnought battleship commissioned in 1916. It was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the surprise attack by the Japanese during World War II and was one of 18 ships sunk or run aground during the attack. The USS Arizona still rests where it sank on that fateful day almost 70 years ago, and today serves as a memorial of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I’m excited to have it actually arrive in Lake Havasu City and to actually be able to look at the relic here in our community,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is so impactful to the history of America and what it means to Arizona. So we are excited to work with our partners to find a home and location that visitors can pay their respects and be able to show the relic and the historical significance to all of our visitors and residents in Lake Havasu City.”
Marine Corps League Commandant Bud Watts said the organization became involved in the effort to receive the relic about a year ago when former commandant Gus Bader brought it to the League’s attention. Bader had run across information about the relic program in a Military magazine, and he got the process started by contacting the U.S. Navy’s relic program before passing it up the chain to Watts and the Marine Corps League.
Both Watts and Sheehy said they were happy to get a piece of the ship that includes some twisted steel – belaying the struggle that occurred in Pearl Harbor that day.
“It is impactful,” Sheehy said. “To be able to see the areas of battle that are evident right in the piece that sits in front of us – to be able to have that piece of history in our community is amazing.”
Watts said the Marine Corps League has had discussions with the city about determining a new permanent home for the relic, but wanted to wait until it arrived before solidifying any plans for its display in Havasu.
“We had to see it first to see what kind of positioning we would be able to put it in and how much room we would have in order to display it,” Watts said. “There are a number of issues we still have to determine. It is irreplaceable. So we have to take every precaution that we possibly can in order to make sure that we can display it where people can see it. We want people to be able to see it in a high pedestrian traffic area, yet make it secure enough that it will be here for many years for people to enjoy without having something done to it.”
Sheehy said security and visibility will be the two biggest factors in deciding where to put the relic. He said the city hopes to have it in its new permanent home sometime this year.
