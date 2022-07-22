pigeon looks at the camera interestingly

Lake Havasu City has a pigeon problem, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson this week. Johnson says the county’s health department has received a large number of public health complaints against area pigeons this summer.

Common pigeons, also referred to as rock pigeons or feral pigeons, are known carriers of diseases such as cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis and psittacosis, which may be transmitted through the birds’ fecal matter. Those diseases may pose a risk to Havasu residents with breathing issues or immunocompromised conditions, and may sometimes be fatal, according to Johnson.

