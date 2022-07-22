Lake Havasu City has a pigeon problem, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson this week. Johnson says the county’s health department has received a large number of public health complaints against area pigeons this summer.
Common pigeons, also referred to as rock pigeons or feral pigeons, are known carriers of diseases such as cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis and psittacosis, which may be transmitted through the birds’ fecal matter. Those diseases may pose a risk to Havasu residents with breathing issues or immunocompromised conditions, and may sometimes be fatal, according to Johnson.
“Droppings can also cause major (HVAC) malfunctions if spread through an air conditioner’s ducts,” Johnson said.
According to Johnson, a Mohave County senior citizen contacted county officials within the past several weeks for information on how to deal with pigeon droppings on his or her rooftops. Johnson said the resident was unaware there was an issue until his or her air conditioner malfunctioned.
Common pigeons are considered to be a “pest” species in Arizona, but can be controlled by limiting their access to water or residential bird baths. Companies such as Havasu Pest Control offer pigeon-deterrent systems including spikes and mild electric shock barriers to discourage pigeons from nesting near Havasu homes.
But as much as pigeons should be deterred, Mohave County has attempted to dissuade people from encouraging pigeons since 1998. In Mohave County, feeding pigeons is a civil infraction that is punishable by fines as high as $5,000.
“The ordinance applies whether a person intends to feed pigeons or not,” Johnson said. “While feeding other birds through a bird feeder is not prohibited, the feeding of pigeons is.”
Enforcement of that ordinance is complaint-driven, and often begins with an in-person visit by county health officials to explain the situation to homeowners. If homeowners refuse to stop feeding the birds, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office may render prosecution.
Most of Arizona’s bird populations are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which makes illegal the hunting, possession or transportation of such birds, unless taken during a lawful hunt.
Common pigeons are not protected under that law.
For more information about Mohave County’s pigeon ordinance, or to file a complaint regarding the feeding of pigeons, contact the Mohave County Environmental Health Department at 928-453-0712.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.