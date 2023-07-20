Crews have gained the upper hand on a massive wildfire that’s burning in south Mohave County and in a portion of neighboring Yavapai County. Authorities report 95% containment of the Pilot Fire spread over nearly 35,000 acres about 20 miles east of Wikieup.
The human-caused fire was first detected July 1. It burned grass and Pinyon-juniper in remote and rugged terrain within the Mohon Mountains, a sparsely populated area with significant fire history.
