Pilot launches for the first day of Balloonfest

Ballloonfest is just one more day away.
To kick off the 12th annual BalloonFest, four hot air balloon pilots, John Phillips, Jeff Buckman and Dave and Kathy Reineke, will be at Mohave Community College Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. to answer questions anyone in the community might have about the hobby and then launch off (weather permitting).
The pilots will be set up in the parking lot behind the 800 building on campus, but Maria Ayon, dean of students for the MCC Lake Havasu City campus, says the college will offer shuttle services for guest who park in the lot off of Acoma Boulevard.
The MCC demonstration is open to the public.
In addition to being at MCC, hot air balloon pilots participating in Balloonfest will be at all Lake Havasu City schools sites to give students a demonstration of how hot air balloons work and to launch off (weather permitting).
Pilot Steve Lacroix will also be at Cypress Park to give a demonstration for the home school students in the community. The school demonstrations are reserved for students and staff only.
