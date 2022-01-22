Bryan Hill’s first flight in a hot air balloon got him hooked.
Hill, from Page, said he has been flying airplanes his entire life, so stunning aerial views were not new to him. But when he attended his first balloon festival more than 20 years ago – the Thunderbird Balloon Classic in Scottsdale – he immediately knew that he needed another aircraft.
“I just took a balloon ride and kind of fell in love with the sport,” Hill said. “It is very social, very people-oriented, and I like the skills you develop. So I bought a balloon.”
As an airplane pilot, Hill said he was already used to the rules of airspace. But navigating through the air in a balloon is a different challenge altogether.
Hill describes it as an art.
“You can’t steer a balloon,” he said. “So the art and skill that you develop in ballooning is related to using different winds at different levels to navigate an acceptable direction. You never get your way in ballooning, so you just try to find something that will work – just like in life.”
Now, 22 years after that fateful balloon flight, Hill is a regular at balloon festivals throughout the Southwest. He said he attends about 15 festivals every year – mostly in the fall, winter and summer. Hill was on hand for the inaugural Lake Havasu Balloon Festival in 2012, and he is back this year for his seventh or eighth event in Havasu.
Hill said the Havasu Balloon Festival provides some of the best bird’s eye views of any of the festivals he attends.
“Just getting up in the desert mountains with the lake and the green around the water – its stellar views. It’s also fun to fly over the bridge and see all the boats out there. It brings out a lot of spectators,” he said. “It’s almost magical when the weather is good. There is nothing like seeing all these balloons up in the air over Havasu. We all appreciate when that happens. But with weather, nobody can predict that well in advance, and nobody can control it. It is a very weather dependent event.”
On Saturday the weather kept balloons grounded throughout the day due to high winds. Wind speeds varied from 7 to 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service. But Hill said the flight on Friday morning was great, and he is hopeful that they will be able to go back up today.
According to NWS, northwest winds at 8 to 14 mph are expected throughout the day today, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
But the veteran balloonist said that the flights are only half the fun of these festivals. It’s also a chance to get together with friends.
“There are not a lot of us, so we often see many of the same people at different events throughout the Southwest, where I go. So it is always good to get together with everybody,” Hill said. “Most everybody that is in ballooning is very social and welcoming. We go out to share the sport with folks in town. I’ve met some very good people here in Havasu that I really enjoy and look forward to seeing every year when I come back. You get to enjoy that in the other communities that we go to as well.”
