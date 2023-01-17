Pilot launches for the first day of Balloonfest

Balloons drift down to skim Bridgewater Channel during Balloonfest in 2017.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Ballloonfest is just one more day away.

To kick off the 12th annual BalloonFest, four hot air balloon pilots, John Phillips, Jeff Buckman and Dave and Kathy Reineke, will be at Mohave Community College Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. to answer questions anyone in the community might have about the hobby and then launch off (weather permitting).

