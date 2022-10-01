Syndication: Arizona Republic

People walk towards the Arizona State Capitol before a rally in support of abortion rights on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Phoenix. Uscp 7lork5mebsyqfave1rk2 Original

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

PHOENIX — A Pima County judge won’t halt implementation of her ruling that a territorial-era law outlawing virtually all abortions is once again enforceable.

In an order late Friday. Judge Kellie Johnson said Planned Parenthood Arizona had not shown it was likely to succeed when it appeals her week-old ruling. And she said challenges also failed to meet other legal standards for staying a court order while an appeal is pending.

