Pine Peak Fire

The Pine Peak Fire in a remote section of the Hualapai Mountains has grown from 56 acres on Tuesday, July 19 to 654 acres on Friday, July 22.

 courtesy of BLM

KINGMAN — A trio of wildfires that sparked over the stormy weekend continue to burn, with the Pine Peak Fire in the Hualapai Mountains continuing to grow.

The Pine Peak Fire, caused by a lightning strike on Saturday, July 16, grew from 56 acres in size on Tuesday, July 19 to 400 acres as of Thursday, July 21. As of Friday, July 22 the fire had grown to 654 acres and was at 0% containment.

