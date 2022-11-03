Pink Radio

Renee Hudson, along with her sponsor Rugged Radios, raised $34,402.01 for the Cancer Association of Havasu’s mammogram early detection program.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Be sure to get your mammogram this year, over.

On Oct. 24 Renee Hudson along with her sponsor, Rugged Radios, hosted their fifth annual Pink Radio Fundraiser outside of the Havasu Community Health Foundation at Shambles Village. In two hours Hudson and Rugged Radios were able to raise $34,402.01 for the Cancer Association of Havasu’s mammogram early detection program.

