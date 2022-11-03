Be sure to get your mammogram this year, over.
On Oct. 24 Renee Hudson along with her sponsor, Rugged Radios, hosted their fifth annual Pink Radio Fundraiser outside of the Havasu Community Health Foundation at Shambles Village. In two hours Hudson and Rugged Radios were able to raise $34,402.01 for the Cancer Association of Havasu’s mammogram early detection program.
Hudson is no stranger to raising money or awareness about breast cancer. Since 2009 she has led an all-female side by side racing team, Getting Dirty for the Ta-Tas, which raises money for the cause.
It was four years back in 2018 when Hudson says her longtime sponsor, Rugged Radio, asked to partner with her for the Pink Radio Fundraiser. The radios are small and compact and Hudson says she and her team use them when racing.
“Our crew uses them to communicate with us when we come into the pits, so that we aren’t screaming at each other,” Hudson said.
It’s not just racing teams that buy the pink radios, Hudson explained. Along with recreational off roaders, Hudson says the radios are also popular with businesses that have large warehouses. Interest for radios even goes beyond the United States borders.
“It’s not just the off-roading community, it is everybody,” Hudson said. “We ship the radios overseas to Australasia and other countries like that.”
Every cent the buyers use to purchase the radio is donated, Hudson said.
“(Rugged Radio) doesn’t keep one dime,” Hudson said.
This year Hudson says they tried something different with the radio fundraiser. Normally the event is held all online with customers logging on to the website to purchase the radios. While that still happened this year, Hudson says they did have a few pink radios onsite in case anyone wanted to buy one in person.
Hudson says she didn’t really expect anyone to come in person to buy the radio, but lo and behold one customer did make a five hour drive from Apple Valley, California.
“They said they had been trying for four years to get one and always missed out,” Hudson said. “So this year they said ‘we’re getting in the car and driving.’”
It is stories like that that make Hudson smile when she sees the pink radios while out on her circuit.
“To me it makes it even more special that that person took the time to do that,” Hudson said.
Even though breast cancer awareness month is over, Hudson says that breast cancer never rests and neither does she. The good thing though is that it seems people never tire of donating money to an illness that is diagnosed in 266,000 yearly.
“No matter where you go, if you say you are raising funds for breast cancer people will just hand you money,” Hudson said. “It’s so humbling to see how nice communities can be.”
