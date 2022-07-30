Pioneer Title Agency offices in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City came together to make a $5,000 donation to Special Olympics Mohave County in July.
“Our founder Keith Newlon has contributed to and supported many charitable organizations in Mohave County and throughout Arizona,” says Kathy Zach, chief title officer of Pioneer Title Agency in Mohave County. “This donation is to honor Cindy Newlon, Keith’s wife and Pioneer Title’s co-founder who we lost last year. Special Olympics was one of Cindy’s most loved organizations to contribute to and support.”
Special Olympics has been serving children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Arizona since 1975.
“The organization provides sports training, athletic competition that helps develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, sharing gifts, skills and make friends. The Kingman Special Olympics envelopes those principles and we are honored to continue to support their good works,” says Zach.
Giving like this – and involving individual members of the Pioneer team – has been a hallmark of Pioneer Title Agency since its inception.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today's News-Herald.
