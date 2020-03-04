Lake Havasu City’s first residents represent nothing if not America’s pioneering spirit. For those residents, few words are more appropriate than “pioneer” - and now those pioneers will be honored on the Lake Havasu Memorial Walkway.
According to Gary Meyers, of the Havasu Freedom Foundation, Havasu’s pioneers will be the most recent community honored on the walkway, following Havasu’s Navajo code talkers and first responder community earlier this year.
“We decided a year ago that we wanted themes to stress and honor the right groups in town in addition to our normal sales of bricks for the walkway,” Meyers said.
The Freedom Foundation is now selling stylized bricks for the popular English Village walkway. Those bricks range from standard four-by-eight-inch engraved bricks for $85, to medallion-embedded bricks honoring the city’s pioneers, first responders, second-generation residents and World War 2 Navajo veterans, which are priced at $175 each.
“The Havasu Freedom Foundation took suggestions for upcoming themes, and the pioneers seemed perfect with the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge coming to Havasu,” Meyers said.
About 2,000 bricks comprise the walkway as of this month, and Meyers hopes to see 500 more - including the Foundation’s special Havasu Pioneer edition, added in a ceremony beneath the London Bridge next January.
“We’re lucky and blessed to have the city’s support in this,” Meyers said. “We owe a big ‘thank you’ to the public works department. We’ve been doing this since 2008, and I have yet to meet a single person who doesn’t like it. It’s something that attracts visitors for our cities, honors veterans and first responders, and gives a true history lesson to people from other countries who visit Havasu.”
Engraved bricks purchased through the Havasu Freedom Foundation can be engraved to commemorate loved ones or organizations, which will be installed on the walkway January 2021. Interested residents will have until Nov. 1 to make their orders.
For more information, visit the Freedom Foundation’s website at https://havasumemorialwalkway.org.
