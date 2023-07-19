All hands will be on deck during Saturday’s Eye Patch Bowling Tournament in downtown Lake Havasu City.

The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City will host its pirate-themed fundraiser at Havasu Lanes to benefit its youth programs. Lisa Theophilus, event chairperson, says 92 bowlers participated in last year’s inaugural event. A net amount of approximately $2,300 was raised by participants, she says.

