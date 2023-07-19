All hands will be on deck during Saturday’s Eye Patch Bowling Tournament in downtown Lake Havasu City.
The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City will host its pirate-themed fundraiser at Havasu Lanes to benefit its youth programs. Lisa Theophilus, event chairperson, says 92 bowlers participated in last year’s inaugural event. A net amount of approximately $2,300 was raised by participants, she says.
Funds raised through the tournament will support a host of programs and services, such as Fall Fun Fair, youth scholarships, Fright Night, Easter baskets, and even supplies for school nurses, Theophilus continues.
This year, 150 players have signed up, and Theophilus says there are lanes available for additional teams. First place winners will receive a cash prize of $300 in addition to trophies. Second place winners will be awarded $180, while last place winners will receive a special gift for “walking the plank.” All participants will also be eligible to win $25 for best pirate-themed costume.
“We ask for community participation to get out of the heat, have fun and raise needed funds to support our community children’s needs,” Theophilus said.
Additional incentives and activities include giveaways, raffles, a photo booth and a 50/50 drawing.
Event check-in starts at 11 a.m. with the tournament beginning at noon. Theophilus says the tournament should last until 3 p.m. Havasu Lanes is located at 2134 McCulloch Blvd N.
For more information on the Eye Patch Bowling Tournament, email kiwanistoysLHC@gmail.com, or call Lisa Theophilus at 928-733-0876 or Stephanie Lane at 951-707-8926.
