PHOENIX — State senators voted Tuesday to require new elections any time a certain number of voters claim they were “disenfranchised.’’

SB 1695, given preliminary approval on a voice vote, would define that to include any time people signed affidavits they had to wait more than 90 minutes outside a polling place. But as crafted, it may not differentiate between those who couldn’t vote and those who stayed and eventually did cast a ballot despite the wait time.

Joe Joseph

V E T O !

