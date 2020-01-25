Plans for a new busing system in Lake Havasu City have solidified over the last couple of months and the Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization is getting ready to pass the baton to the city for implementation.
The Regional Transit Feasibility and Implementation Plan took the MPO more than a year to complete and MPO Director Vincent Gallegos said he is proud to be presenting the plan to the City Council for final approval at its meeting Tuesday. The plan examines the feasibility of a transit system in the region and how it would be implemented. The plan has already been approved by the MPO Tactical Advisory Committee and its executive board.
Gallegos says that the plan would allow the proposed transit system to be implemented without increasing the city’s transportation budget beyond what it already has allocated for Havasu Mobility.
“This is a very practical plan that can be implemented that respects the community of Havasu and respects the region,” Gallegos said. “By no means does it answer all of the needs and all of the wants, but it absolutely hears them, it puts them into phases. I think success can start immediately and be built upon. I think you are going to have a transit system that responds to where people live, work, play, learn and shop. The health of any community is the mobility of a community.”
If the final study is adopted by the City Council on Tuesday, the city would then assume responsibility for implementing the plan. Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said if approved, the City Council would then work to add the transit system into its budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins July 1. He also said the bus service would likely start sometime during the following fiscal year.
As part of its pre-launch plan, the regional transit study calls for a transit administrator to be hired to run a Lake Havasu City Transit Department. The plan also calls for a Transit Working Group to be established to keep tabs on the progress. Knudson says Patrick Cipres, who manages the city’s transit operations, will oversee the next steps of the study.
Starting small
The plan attempts to address shortcomings with Havasu’s previous transit system, Havasu Area Transit. At its peak, HAT had a total of 87 bus stops on five different routes.
“That is a very, very large transit system,” Knudson said. “We are not looking to duplicate those efforts. We are looking to start fresh, identify community needs, and address community needs.”
The plan proposes that the transit system starts slowly and be implemented in phases, re-evaluating how things are working at every step along the way. The plan starts with a pre-kickoff phase that calls for applying for grants, purchasing vehicles, finalizing the route, scheduling and stop locations, developing a logo and a name for the new system and much more.
Once ready for kickoff, the plan suggests an implementation schedule for the first few years of operation, broken up into short term (0-2 years), mid-term (3-5 years), and long-term (more than 5 years) transit plans. Each phase suggests ways to build on the previous one, but Gallegos said suggested additions would need to be backed up by demand and approved by the city.
“As much as we have done our work as planners to survey, to ask the questions, and to evaluate all the information, now you come into the implementation,” Gallegos said. “There are those things that arise that you just didn’t identify and weren’t expecting. So I think it is very smart to phase this in to be sure that this is being built on solid ground, and continue to build on success.”
Short-term
The short term plan itself is broken up into multiple phases. The first phase would consist of a single deviating fixed route called the downtown circulator that could go off course to pick up a limited number of rides within three-fourths of a mile. A vanpool would also be established to take riders to the Shops at Lake Havasu.
The second phase, starting roughly six months after phase one, would incorporate a northern express route that would take riders from town to the Shops at Lake Havasu and Walmart. At the same time, the downtown circulator and the vanpool to The Shops would increase the number of runs per day, while adding a vanpool to Sterlite into the offerings.
Phase three of the short-term plan would continue to expand operations of existing routes and vanpools while adding a pilot downtown express route that would go back and forth from City Hall to the Island.
“We have really been incredibly practical in listening to the community and what they want, in listening to the city and their input, and evaluating the resources,” Gallegos said. “We have been very cautious in juggling all of that. I really want to be able to present a plan that in my opinion is very realistic. So what you see here is starting with a couple of basic routes servicing the downtown corridor and then the northern connection, and really getting a handle on that in the first one to two years.”
Mid-term
After three to five years, the plan calls for continuing to evaluate the need to adjust service routes, times, days and frequencies. It also suggests exploring a possible southern express route that would connect Bashas’ to the downtown area while developing a way to better serve potential riders who do not live along an existing route with the development of a micro transit pilot project.
A micro transit system would allow riders an opportunity to be picked up at their door and transported to a hub where they would be able to get onto the bus system. Gallegos said that is particularly important in Lake Havasu City where winding roads can make for long walks, while the summer heat can make long walks untenable.
“Everybody would like to have a door to door service – almost like a taxi cab service – but from the city’s perspective that is too costly, you just can’t afford to go to everyone’s door,” Gallegos said. “So what is the next best bet? I think the plan outlines that. I think technology will help schedule rides better and it will use smaller vehicles… Micro transit is really this balance of smaller vehicles, technology, and efficiency, and I would say that is the game changer for us.”
Long-term
After five years of operation, the plan still calls for the city to continue to adjust service routes and schedules to meet demand. That is something that the city expects to continue throughout the life of the transit system.
“Data and demand will guide this system,” Knudson said. “If we are seeing situations where the transit system isn’t used we will take appropriate steps. If we are seeing areas where residents are telling us through their use of the transit system that we need to expand then we will do it based on that. We don’t want to artificially create demand. We want to respond to the demand for transit in the community as time goes on.”
The long-term plan also calls for the city to evaluate the need for transit connections to Bullhead City, Kingman and Parker.
Funding
In all, the regional transportation plan estimates a cost between $630,000 and $729,000 for each of the phases in the short-term plan, including operations and capital expenses. But Gallegos said the MPO has worked out the plan in such a way that there would be no tax increase, and little to no budget increases for transportation to get the system up and running.
According to the short-term financial plan, phase one would cost $724,000, but $479,000 of that would come from a federal grant. Knudson said each year about $800,000 is available for Lake Havasu City from the federal government for a transportation system through Federal Transportation Administration 5307 funding but the city hasn’t been able to use that money without a qualifying transportation system in place.
Federal money does require a local share of matching money, but the plan calls for a local share of $245,000 for phase one, $260,000 for phase two, and $328,000 for phase three of the short-term plan. Currently Lake Havasu City has $287,008 in the budget to operate Havasu Mobility – a door to door service for the elderly, disabled, and veterans. Knudson said Havasu Mobility will continue to operate as the new transit system gets off the ground, but both systems would be able to operate without increasing the city’s transportation budget.
At least initially.
“The city can choose to maintain what they have, lessen or add to it. That is going to be their choice,” Gallegos said. “But the plan that we put forward has zero conversation about tax increase. But more than that – and I don’t think we got this across enough – this is a plan to keep our tax dollars. That is a huge thing that is misunderstood, because right now our federal tax dollars are actually going to Flagstaff, to Sierra Vista, to Phoenix and all sorts of places that have an approved transit system. So we are doing everything we can to keep our tax dollars here and use the existing city budget.”
