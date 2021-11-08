The Lake Havasu City Council will make the final decision on whether or not to allow a U-Haul store to be built at the northernmost entrance to town along State Route 95 today.
The council will hold a public hearing to discuss U-Haul’s request to rezone a roughly 10-acre triangular-shaped lot along SR-95 immediately north of the intersection with N. London Bridge Road. The rezone request would form a new General Commercial/Planned Development that would increase the maximum allowable building height from 25 feet in general commercial districts to 45 feet. According to the staff report, the lot sits about 10 to 15 feet below the highway, so the building would be about 25 to 30 feet above the road. The company plans for the store include a three story self-storage facility, mini-storage, truck/trailer sharing, covered and open RV storage, a delivery and receiving area, a showroom and related retail uses.
The entrance to the lot would be off of London Bridge Road.
This will be the second public hearing about the proposal, after the request was considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Oct. 6. During the October meeting, commissioners had a lengthy discussion about the proposal before ultimately voting 4-2 to recommend denial of the request from U-Haul. Commissioners who voted against the proposal cited concerns about allowing more storage in town, especially in such a highly visible area that would be the first thing people see as they enter Havasu from the north.
Since then, the commission also considered a proposal that would no longer allow storage units to be built in general commercial districts like this one. The commission supported that proposal with a 6-1 vote, and it is expected to be considered by council at the Nov. 23 meeting.
That lot is currently in a General Commercial/Planned Development, approved in 1997 and last updated in 2002, that included a mall area that eventually was developed into The Shops at Lake Havasu, along with three commercial areas. As part of the current planned development, any development on the property has to go back through the review process and be approved by City Council prior to construction.
According to U-Haul’s site plan, the main building would have a footprint of 55,306 square feet and would provide about 143,053 total square foot for storage throughout its three stories. The site plan also includes a total of 92 mini storage units housed in four smaller buildings totaling 9,200 square feet. The site plan also lays out 84 covered RV spaces – split up under four canopies totaling 46,457 square feet – and 12 additional open RV spaces without a canopy.
The company’s landscaping plan for the site includes more than 75,000 square feet of landscaping with a total of 43 trees and 68 shrubs. The landscaping would be distributed all the way along the property’s border with State Route 95, and along the frontage on London Bridge Road.
The City Council meeting will be held today at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.