A bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities in Arizona has received a “do pass” recommendation as it begins to make its way through the Legislature.
House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), was heard by the House Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee on Tuesday, and the committee voted 7-0 in support of the legislation. Two committee members voted present.
The bill would make changes to how the State Lake Improvement Fund is allowed to be spent. Simply put, the bill reserves the bulk of the money generated by a portion of the state’s gasoline tax estimated to come from watercraft, and a portion of the state’s watercraft license tax, to be distributed as grants for project on or near bodies of water where those boats are allowed. SLIF grants can be used for a wide variety of water-based improvements including boat launch ramps, piers, sanitation facilities, public campgrounds, picnic facilities, and watercraft for public safety agencies.
During the hearing, Biasiucci explained to the committee that the SLIF grant program was depended upon by local communities for a variety of waterfront projects, safety improvements, and water-based law enforcement purchases for many years. But the grants disappeared more than a decade ago in the wake of the recession in 2008 and SLIF has continued to be swept for other purposes ever since.
Currently, SLIF is used to pay for Arizona State Parks & Trails administrative and operational costs and is the only money available to the parks for those purposes.
In addition to reserving the majority of SLIF revenue for SLIF grants, the bill would also make the Arizona State Parks Revenue Fund available to pay for parks administration and operations. He said the state legislature should provide the parks’ budget through the state’s general fund, as it does for all other departments.
Lake Havasu City lobbyist Nick Simonetta also spoke in support of the bill during the hearing.
Biasiucci has introduced nearly identical bills in both of the last two legislative sessions. Each year, the House has voted for the bill overwhelmingly, but both years the bill ended up dying in the State Senate without reaching the floor for a full vote.
But Biasiucci’s efforts have revived the SLIF grant program temporarily with a $4 million appropriation from the state’s general fund distributed as SLIF grants last year, and another $4 million appropriation this year. Lake Havasu City has was awarded an $800,000 grant for watercraft and other marine equipment for the city’s police and fire departments. This year the city has received an $800,000 grant to replace Havasu’s aging Site Six boat launch.
HB 2374 is scheduled for a hearing by the House Appropriations Committee today, at 2 p.m. The bill has also been assigned to the House Rules Committee, but the committee has not set a date to consider HB 2374 yet.
The bill received its first reading in the House on Jan. 18, followed by a second reading on Jan. 19.
