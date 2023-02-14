Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

A bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities in Arizona has received a “do pass” recommendation as it begins to make its way through the Legislature.

House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), was heard by the House Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee on Tuesday, and the committee voted 7-0 in support of the legislation. Two committee members voted present.

