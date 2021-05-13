Although Lake Havasu City’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget calls for $176 million in expenditures, a significant chunk of that total is set aside to help the city respond to any unforeseen issues next year.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen told the City Council that the budget includes $2.657 million in contingency funds - $1 million of which is for the general fund.
“This is funding that is included so that we have the ability to address any critical items or emergency items that come up during the year that must be taken care of,” Olsen said. “That way we have at least a funding source. Typically they have to receive city manager approval, and of course if it exceeds $50,000 it comes to council.”
The city is also holding aside $1 million to address deferred facility maintenance issues that are not currently scheduled for next year.
“There are a lot of facilities and equipment that is beyond where it normally would have been replaced over the years,” Olsen said. “So we have included $1 million for those items that come up during the year that we didn’t identify as an emergency or an immediate need right now.”
Olsen said the budget expenditures also include $5 million in spending from grants and/or donations that have not been identified yet. She said that will give Havasu the ability to spend grant dollars or donations that it receives next year that it doesn’t currently have identified and budgeted. She said if no such additional money comes in, then it simply won’t be spent. But it has to be included in the budget because state law bars cities from spending more money than it has budgeted.
