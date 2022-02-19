On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received multiple calls of a plane crash at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills.
Deputies responded to the location and observed the single engine Cessna and debris scattered at the airpark close to Highway 93.
The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was deceased on scene and has been identified as Richard Dennis Moynihan, 73 of Boulder City, Nevada.
The scene was secured and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified. They will be conducting the investigation. This investigation is ongoing.
