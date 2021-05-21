A potential tragedy was averted at the Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport Thursday morning when the pilot of a twin engine prop plane with seven passengers managed to negotiate a crash landing caused by a malfunctioning landing gear without any injuries.
The plane, a 1982 King Air B200 registered to Phoenix-based RCA Aviation 1 LLC, was damaged during the landing but there was no damage to airport property and all eight people on board exited the plane safely without any injuries. Attempts to contact Retina Consultants of Arizona on Thursday were unsuccessful, and the company’s Lake Havasu City office was closed Thursday afternoon. According to the company’s website, RCA uses two planes to transport staff, equipment and medicines to its locations outside Phoenix on a daily basis.
According to a press release from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, the incident is under investigation. The pilot of the plane was not identified in the release.
Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport Supervisor Damon Anderson said the pilot noticed an indicator light showing that the front landing gear was not locking properly as the plane prepared to land early Thursday morning. The pilot made radio contact with the airport and notified them of the situation before doing a low-level pass by the airport to allow staff to confirm that there was an issue with the landing gear.
The fire department said in the release that dispatch was notified of the incident at about 8:23 a.m. and multiple agencies responded to the scene.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department brought two fire engines, two command officers, and the department’s Airport Rescue Firefighting Unit.
Desert Hills Fire District also responded to the airport with a fire engine and American Medical Response had two ambulances at the scene with a third in route. The Lake Havasu City Police Department, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, all airport staff, and Havasu Air Center all responded to the scene as well.
“We have a plan in place for these types of incidences and we apply the proper resources for these types,” said Havasu Fire Chief Peter Pilafas. “We are lucky to have an ARFF truck here on site for these types of incidents. There is always something that we can learn, but this outcome is textbook.”
Anderson said while emergency personnel got into place in preparation for the landing, they communicated the plan to the pilot. He said the first step was to make sure that everything inside the plane was locked down so it wouldn’t become a projectile during the expected bumpy landing. Anderson said the plane also flew around the area for a while to burn off excess fuel in order to mitigate the danger of fires or fuel spills.
“You know (the pilot) is flustered and frazzled when he knows he is about to have a crash landing,” Anderson said. “So we tried to stay in contact, go through all the procedures with him, and make him feel as comfortable as we could and let him know we have emergency response waiting for them. He did a perfect job. Hats off to the pilot. He should definitely be recognized for making a perfect emergency landing.”
Anderson said the front landing gear did collapse upon landing as expected, but the pilot immediately shut the engines down as a safety precaution and managed to land the aircraft safely.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Harran said the fire department was in position to provide assistance immediately following the crash, and the ARFF positioned itself upwind to provide fire suppression that ultimately was not needed.
“We set up an incident action plan so when the aircraft does come in obviously our main concern is to extricate the occupants of the aircraft safely off the aircraft and away from the aircraft,” Harran said. “Then we monitored to make sure there were no fluids on the ground.”
Harran said everyone aboard the plan was taken to a treatment area and evaluated for injuries before being released.
“It couldn’t have went any better I don’t think,” Anderson said. “All the plans were in place, the (fire department) came in, and we followed the plans. It all went like clockwork.”
Although there were no injuries or damage to airport property, Anderson said the plane itself will likely need some significant maintenance following the crash landing. In addition to the front landing gear collapsing and some damage to the nose of the plane, Anderson said the propeller struck the asphalt during the landing.
“Anytime you have a prop-strike the engine needs to be torn down and redone,” Anderson said. “So it is significant damage when it comes to the maintenance of the aircraft.”
The plane was towed off the runway and transported to the Havasu Air Center maintenance shop.
The airport closed its runway and terminal for about 90 minutes while it dealt with the incident, but had resumed normal operations before noon.
Pilafas credited the pilot of the aircraft for the happy ending to the tense situation.
“Kudos to that pilot for his experience and going through the procedures necessary to land safely with the amount of function that he had,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.