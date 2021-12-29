A business jet that crashed in El Cajon, California, Monday night, killing all four people aboard, had stopped in Lake Havasu City the day before. The victims of the crash appear to be nurses employed by an air ambulance company, according to news reports.
Data from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, shows the plane flew from San Diego County to Lake Havasu City on Monday, then left for John Wayne Airport in Orange County before returning to San Diego County.
Reporting by the San Diego NBC affiliate indicates that all four people on the plane may have been San Diego-area residents. The TV news station’s website said the Oceanside Fire Association posted on its Facebook page that one of the victims, Tina Ward, was a nurse, and the wife of its retired fire chief.
The news station said an address linked to the registration number of the crashed plane belongs to an office and hangar at Gillespie Field for High Performance Aircraft. Employees at the site told reporters they worked with a company called Aeromedevac.
A separate Facebook post by the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics said local union president Laurie Gentz was another victim of the crash.
The Aeromedevac company is based in El Cajon and offers air ambulance services.
The crash occurred in a residential San Diego County neighborhood about 7:15 p.m., said Elizabeth Cory, a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman.
The crash site was about two miles east of the airport in El Cajon. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating what caused the crash, Cory said.
One home was damaged and power lines were knocked down, but no one on the ground was hurt, officials said.
At 7:08 p.m., air-traffic controller at Gillespie Field’s told the pilot he was clear to land on a runway.
Four minutes later, the pilot requested to approach a different runway and asked the tower if the runway lights could be made brighter.
“They are at 100 percent now,” the controller said.
Two minutes later, the pilot could be heard screaming, cursing.
FlightAware shows the plane was in the middle of a left turn to come back around to a runway when it went down.
Since Dec. 16, the Learjet made 20 flights, according to FlightAware, spanning 14 states, from Washington to South Carolina and Georgia.
Log In
