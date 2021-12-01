It’s never a comforting sight when dark smoke begins to rise over an airport. And it came as a shock for Lake Havasu City resident Paul Diggins, after a plane crash-landed at the airport Wednesday afternoon.
“I was parked at Home Depot when my son saw the smoke over the airport,” Diggins said. “We went over … fire trucks and the police were already there. I drove in and asked about it, and they said everything was OK. They had an incident, and they asked us to leave.”
That incident involved an aircraft that caught fire, after it struck the tarmac at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport with its landing gear retracted.
The accident happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, prompting a response from Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills Fire officials. According to Havasu Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, the plane’s sole passenger was able to exit his aircraft before first responders arrived at the scene.
Kemp says a small fire had erupted on the plane’s wing when firefighters arrived, and the fire was quickly subdued. A Lake Havasu City news release said the plane made a wheels-up belly landing, which punctured the right-side fuel tank and caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and the aircraft was secured. The pilot was treated on scene and released with no injuries, according to the news release.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The plane’s owner has been identified as Byron Baker, a self-employed energy consultant from Houston. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, Baker’s twin-jet Cessna Citation Mustang aircraft had departed from Houston Executive Airport on Wednesday.
The accident is the third at Lake Havasu Municipal Airport this year. A fatal September accident took place in September, when a fixed-wing 1974 Cessna aircraft caught fire after a crash landing outside of the location. In May, a nonfatal crash landing caused by malfunctioning landing gear resulted in no injuries for the 1982 King Air plane’s eight occupants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.