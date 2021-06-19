Two years ago, a multi-billion dollar proposal generated a lot of buzz in Mohave County. But now project developers say plans for The HIVE could change – and so could its benefit to county residents.
The HIVE project, led by Las Vegas-based Pegasus Group Holdings, broke ground in area of Griffith Industrial Park two years ago. The proposed $3 billion project was initially planned to construct a 717-acre, 340 megawatt solar data center. It would have been the largest facility of its kind in the world, Pegasus officials said – But after restructuring within Pegasus last year, the company’s new CEO says the final project may be much smaller than originally envisioned.
That initial enthusiasm for the project included appearances by self-help guru Tony Robbins and the project’s brand ambassador, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, who greeted county officials at the project’s 2019 groundbreaking.
This week, Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach says that although the project may change, its benefit to the county will remain the same.
“We’ve been waiting for them to get things in order,” Ursenbach said. “Any project that comes in and moves forward is exciting. It will create tax revenue for the county, and create some jobs … maybe not as many as we thought early on, but it will create some jobs.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors have long sought to attract industrial businesses to the Griffith Industrial Park, and earlier this year approved the construction of a 13,200-foot roadway to promote development through the area. The county applied for $500,000 in grant funding to pay for a portion of the road in March.
“I’m still frustrated,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould. “We spent $450,000 on a road for a project that’s been delayed even further. It’s a road to nowhere. But we built the road, and now it looks like some of the jobs they promised are going away. We’ll see if it ever materializes … If they create one job in Mohave County, it’s one more job than we had before.“
Dan Briggs served as CEO of Pegasus Group Holdings until last year, and initially led the ambitious HIVE project in Mohave County. When Briggs left the company, Denver resident Jon Cooper was hired to fill Brigg’s position. After months of restructuring within Pegasus’ ranks, Cooper says the company is now attempting to move forward once more.
“With the original version of the project, the economic structure wasn’t making any sense,” Cooper said Friday. “Now the company is in full engineering mode. It’s been difficult to move things forward, but things have loosened up within the past three months.”
According to Cooper, the company is still planning to build a solar field in the area of Griffith Industrial Park, with the possible addition of a data center at some point in the future. Pegasus officials are still revising specifics of the project, and Cooper intends to return to the Mohave County Supervisors with a report once the scope of the project has been fully measured.
“The cost of the solar field will be significantly less than building the trailers for a data center,” Cooper said. “I’m confident that the project is still very viable, but the challenge is in the use of solar power, and financing the project.”
Two years ago, Pegasus officials said the data center would offer 50 new jobs within the Mohave County community. Although Cooper was unable to say Friday how that number may have shifted, he said the solar field will require fewer hands to operate.
“In a perfect world, we’d look at creating the data center now – it’s more profitable than a solar farm would be. But we’re about six months to a year out from figuring out whether it will be a part of the project. The original business structure for the project proved not to be viable.”
According to Cooper, the county has been supportive of the project, and Pegasus officials will return to county officials later this year with an update on their plans.
“In the past, there’s been a lot of excitement and hype for the project,” Cooper said. “We didn’t want to go back without something solid. I’m hoping in three-to-six months, with development on the solar side of the project, we can bring it back to the board with a firm idea of what the project will look like.”
(1) comment
And as I have written in the past, a data center in Mohave County doesn't make a whole lot of sense at least to me. What does make sense is a solar farm. And if done well can be profitable for the company at this point in time. They just reorganized and most likely need a smaller CAPEX type project with a reasonable chance of profitability..
For example both California and Texas are suffering through brownouts and rolling blackouts. However, the profits created by a solar ONLY facility are at the moment a toss up at best. Without some form of backup so you can sell the stored power when it is needed which is usually after dark, profitability becomes questionable. That is where the money is at.
Now about construction. Sure there will be some workers needed for grading, electrical conduct placement and wiring, some concrete will be needed unless they insist on the trailer system which I believe is the achilles heal of the whole project. They are just too expensive when single axis solar trackers are 1/4 the cost. But when it comes to operation of a completed facility only about 1 to 3 employees will be needed and some of those positions will be temp positions. Solar farms/fields are usually controlled from a central dispatch office at the utility that purchases the system.
So yes I hope some type of project results but we are hundreds of miles away from large manufacturing firms or population centers where data centers are usually located. And while we are only talking about a millisecond or two of delay when you multipole that by 10's of thousands of customers it begins to matter. Solar plus storage along with frequency stabilization makes more sense to me and most likely to the companies bankers, accountants and the companies management team.
