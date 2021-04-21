A request to rezone a property on London Bridge Road that would allow a marijuana dispensary to move in failed to get the support of a divided Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.
The commission held a public hearing during its meeting Wednesday to consider a request from property owner Jack Dunn MD PLLC to rezone the property at 200 London Bridge Road – near the Swap Meet parking lot – to allow for a marijuana dispensary to operate there. Desert Land Group handled the rezoning request on behalf of the owner, seeking a change from a Commercial 1 district to a Commercial 2 – Planned Development. The planned development would provide exceptions to current requirements in city code that stipulate marijuana facilities be placed more than 500 feet from parks and establishments with an active liquor license.
Commissioners Mychal Gorden and Luke Still both recused themselves because they are employed by Desert Land Group.
Ultimately the remaining Commissioners were split right down the middle voting 3-3 to approve the rezone. After some confusion about what happens in the case of a tie, City Attorney Kelly Garry said that such motions are considered a loss and, unless another motion was made the City Council would be forwarded a recommendation to disapprove the rezone from the commission.
After some further discussion none of the commission members decided to make a new motion, so the split 3-3 vote stands. Commissioners Jim Harris, Dan McGowan and Doug Hardy all voted to approve the request, while Commissioners Don Bergen, Suzannah Ballard, and Matthew Mitchell voted against approval.
City Planner Luke Morris told the commission that city staff recommended approval of the request.
The commission’s recommendation to deny the request will be sent to the City Council, which has final say on the matter. The council is currently scheduled to consider the rezone during another public hearing at its meeting on May 25.
About the plan
According to the development plans included in the application, the 68-foot by 100 foot property at 200 London Bridge Road would include a two-story building that would be able to accommodate a marijuana dispensary on the first floor, along with a wrap-around drive through window to service customers in their car. The building would include several additional suites to accommodate other businesses as well.
According to the plans, the entrance would be off of Paseo Del Sol Avenue, and the drive through window would also exit onto Paseo Del Sol.
Jack Dunn, a Realtor with Desert Land Group and son of the owners of the property, said the owners do not have a license to sell marijuana and they do not intend to operate a third dispensary in town in addition to existing dispensaries – Farm Fresh and Harvest HOC of Lake Havasu. Rather, he said Jack Dunn MD PLLC would be the landlords, providing a potential new location for one of the two existing dispensaries to relocate.
Dunn said due to the space constraints the existing dispensaries are dealing with, they believe that there is a need for a location with better parking and circulation.
“They were established when they were medical only and now they allow recreational so that has increased the traffic and increased the use,” said Gorden, who presented in his role with Desert Land Group during the hearing. “So in our opinion those facilities are going to struggle going forward operating in those locations because of the constraints of the site. Ownership is looking to provide an option for a better solution long-term.”
Selecting a location
According to City Code, marijuana facilities are only allowed in areas zoned C-2 or light industrial, but there are additional separation requirements in place.
The property at 200 London Bridge Road meets most of those requirements – such as 1,000 feet separation from schools, day care centers, and other marijuana establishments. It is also more than 500 feet away from churches and residential areas, as required by city code.
But the planned development would be needed in order to grant exemptions from requirements in city code that marijuana facilities be at least 500 feet away from a public park, and at least 500 feet from an establishment with an active liquor license.
Morris noted that the property is about 300 feet away from the boundary of Lake Havasu State Park. Specifically, it is near the state park’s overflow lot and an entrance that is sometimes used during special events. But the parks is otherwise surrounded by a fence and the main entrance to the park is about a mile farther north.
As for the liquor licenses, Morris noted that there are three active licenses within 500 feet of the property – Hampton Inn, the Knights of Columbus, and American Legion. He also noted that none of those establishments are typically open to the general public as the Knights of Columbus and American Legion generally serve their club members, and the bar in Hampton Inn is generally for its guests.
Gorden said the site on London Bridge Road was selected after more than six-months of searching for a suitable property. He said they determined that this one came the closest to meeting all the requirements in City Code.
“When you look around town, there are really very few C-2 locations that check all those boxes and the ones that are there have other issues – whether that is circulation, parking, parcel size, and things of that nature,” Gorden said. “As ownership has studied, very closely, the C-2 properties throughout town there really aren’t locations that will work.”
Commissioners weigh in
During the public hearing, several commissioners gave some insight into why they voted the way that they did.
Bergen noted that in addition to its proximity to the park and three bars, the property is also next to the Swap Meet parking lot, which gets particularly busy on Sundays.
“If we have these legal conditions, I don’t think we should just be wiping them out all the time,” he said. “Those conditions are there for a good reason.”
Ballard said she didn’t have an issue with the proposed use for the building, but said she feels it needs to be placed in an area that is already properly zoned.
“For me the issue is, why would we continue to nit-pick and change zoning anyway we are going to change it in order to accommodate a particular business?” Ballard said. “I don’t think that is correct. I think if they want to put this business in that is fine – it’s a legal business – but they should find a C-2 property to put it on.”
Harris said he doesn’t know of any location in Havasu that would meet all the requirements in city code, so he is comfortable that the applicants did their due diligence and selected a property that best complies with the spirit of the regulations.
“I think they have gone to the extent that they are trying to follow the letter of the law as closely as possible,” Harris said. “The park is not a park with swings and slides and picnic tables and such, so I think they have mitigated that a little bit. And the liquor licenses, as mentioned, are not typically open for general sales. So I think within the confines of Lake Havasu City they have done their due diligence and tried to meet the conditions as best as possible in our community.”
McGowan agreed, saying that he didn’t see why the dispensary would be a problem for the state park in that location. He added that he doesn’t believe there is an issue with proximity to liquor licenses because those bars are not open to the public.
(10) comments
Dope and boating go together like water and oil. Thank you to those that voted no!
They approved a zoning change for a single business to move into the old kmart which I agreed with. And this rezone should be no different, in my opinion. In fact the zoning code should be amended to allow for better locations. I think that can be done with proper thought. This type of business is not like a bar where the patrons are actively getting inebriated. It’s no worse than a pharmacy that distributes by far more addictive substances. Or how about Smith’s that not only has a pharmacy, it sells alcohol and has a bar where patrons are drinking onsite, with children in the store. And there’s the bar on McCulloch next to a church and elk’s club nearby. I have seen marijuana shops in Nevada that are in shopping centers and there aren’t people hanging around stoned. So having a code change is appropriate, in my opinion. And by the way, my wife and I don’t consume marijuana products.
You are correct sir. You can never have to many outlets for pot and booze. We could use a few more massage parlors and books stores as well..
Desert land group should not be making policy related to public safety. The commission is clearly biased in favor of development at all cost to the community. The City council needs to vote no to the zone change request.
HAVASU HAPPENINGS -
I had an interesting experience yesterday on the way into town. At a stop light I pulled up next to a sad little man driving a crappy ATV with a “Trump 2020” flag waving in the breeze. I got his attention and pointed out that it is now 2021. For some curious reason he showed me a middle finger and said, “F you!” I told him I was not interested in having sex with him and pointed out that soliciting sex openly on the street is against the law. And once again I told him that his sexual advances aside it is still 2021. And again I was shown his stubby and dirty middle finger while he solicited me for sex. At that point the light changed and I drove away wondering just what a sad and pathetic world he must live in.
Why, oh, why would you share that event on this story? Way off topic and you had to make it sexually explicit. You’re a sick!
Next time keep your mouth shut and mind your own business. You are no different out and about than you are locked up in your room.
As far as the middle finger, if there was an emoji, you would get that several times a day.
Ok Council, do NOT approve this, just do the right thing. The business will survive at almost any location, but next to the swap meet parking lot and across from the state park, is not a "prime" location.
Okay City Council approve it. It is just another business wanting to open in LHC.
Blob you will be able to drive thru and get your gummies!
