Plans to build an 87-unit apartment complex on South McCulloch Boulevard near Chemehuevi Boulevard are heading to the Planning and Zoning Commission today, with developers making a pair of requests needed to allow the development to move forward.
The proposed three-story apartment building would be built on nine vacant lots – totaling 2.16 acres – located between McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive, just northwest of McCulloch’s intersection with Chemehuevi Boulevard.
A citizens meeting was held on Aug. 18 and attended by nine neighboring property owners. According to the meeting summary, neighbors were concerned about the increased traffic the apartment would bring to Delta Drive, and several were concerned it would lead to additional parking on Delta itself. Some neighbors said they would prefer to have at least one and possibly both entrances to the apartments on the ally to the south.
The property currently makes up about half of a commercial island with Limited Commercial zoning, and is surrounded by Two Family zoning (commonly referred to as R-2 zoning). The rest of the commercial island lies across an alley to the south of the proposed apartment building. It includes two lots currently occupied by Pets in Paradise Resort, and 19 vacant commercial lots.
On behalf of property owners Bret and Jodi Deru, Iris Development Services has applied for a general plan amendment that would reclassify the future land use designation in Havasu’s general plan from “Neighborhood Commercial” to “High Density Residential.”
Iris is also requesting that the property be rezoned from Limited Commercial to a Multiple Family/Planned Development. The requested planned development would increase the maximum density from the typical 20 dwelling units per acre in Multiple Family Districts to 41 units per acre. It would also reduce the front yard setback from 15-feet to 10 feet for parking.
City staff is recommending approval of the requests.
During the meeting, the commission will vote on a recommendation for both requests. Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision about the general plan amendment and rezoning during a future council meeting.
According to the letter of intent, written by Mac Hall IV with Iris Development Services, the plan is to build a three-story apartment building with a total of 87 units – each with an outdoor patio or balcony. It would include 54 one bedroom apartments, 24 two bedroom apartments, and 9 three bedroom apartments.
According to Hall, each of the units would be rented out on long term leases – with no short term or vacation rental units.
The site plan includes a total of 87 covered parking spaces, 15 uncovered parking spaces, and 18 visitor parking spots. The plan also shows the primary entrance to the complex on Delta Drive, with a secondary entrance leading into the alley running along the south of the property.
The proposed building would be 39 feet tall measured from the bottom floor, but the building is expected to start about 10 feet below the property’s maximum grade along McCulloch Boulevard. According to the staff report, the maximum height for buildings in Multiple Family districts is 30 feet, and the proposed apartment is just 28 feet above that maximum grade. Therefore, no adjustment to the maximum building height is required.
In the letter of intent, Hall suggests that the proposal would complement the neighborhood by helping to create a mixed use feel. Hall also says he believes that the high density residential in the area will increase the chances of the remaining commercial lots to the south being developed.
