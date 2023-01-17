Plans to build an 87-unit apartment complex on South McCulloch Boulevard near Chemehuevi Boulevard are heading to the Planning and Zoning Commission today, with developers making a pair of requests needed to allow the development to move forward.

The proposed three-story apartment building would be built on nine vacant lots – totaling 2.16 acres – located between McCulloch Boulevard and Delta Drive, just northwest of McCulloch’s intersection with Chemehuevi Boulevard.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.