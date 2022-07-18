The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today to consider a request to rezone three rectangular lots on El Camino Drive that would expand the number of allowable commercial uses on the properties.
Paul Lehr with Lehr Architecture has applied for the rezone on behalf of Modern Edge Stone & Tile owner Danny Shevitski. They are requesting the three lots at 1509, 1515, and 1519 El Camino Drive – totaling 0.77 acres – be rezoned from its current Limited Commercial to General Commercial. Modern Edge Stone & Tile is located at 1509 El Camino Drive and Shevitski told those gathered during the citizen’s meeting on June 20 that the business handles material for sale to clients, but is not in the fabrication business – so its current operations are allowed in the current Limited Commercial zoning.
Each of the lots is 215 feet deep, with the first 85 feet set aside as building area and the rear 130 feet as parking-in-common. The rezone request would not alter those parameters.
In the applicant’s letter of intent, Lehr wrote that the request is being made to “allow flexibility in the future for their existing business as well as opportunity in the future for other appropriate uses.”
Lehr went on to say that such uses may include a warehouse or wholesale distribution.
Lehr is a member of the commission, and will need to recuse himself during discussion of the request.
The properties are located immediately next to limited commercial lots to the west, and general commercial zoning to the east and south. A manufactured home park is located immediately north of the property across El Camino Way.
The commission will discuss the proposal and vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the request. That recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decision on the rezone request during a future council meeting.
The commission’s meeting will begin today at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers, located in the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend.
