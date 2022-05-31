The Planning and Zoning Commission will be meeting today to consider approving preliminary plans for three separate townhouse subdivisions in Lake Havasu City.
The largest of the three subdivisions is known as the La Fortuna Townhouses, located on 0.75 acres at 2015 Moyo Drive at the intersection with Injo Drive. The property already has a final plat for a 9-unit townhouse subdivision featuring lots between 1,775 square feet and 2,128 square feet, but APL Surveying has submitted an application on behalf of owner Sorbon Development to alter those plans. The proposed preliminary plat includes 16 residential units with attached garages with units ranging from 660 square feet to 833 square feet. The new plat also includes a shared 2,730 square foot pool area. The plat would allow the units to be individually owned, and the units will have a property owners association.
APL Surveying has also applied for a preliminary plat for Tres Mas Townhouses on 0.45 acres owned by Sorbon Development at 2306 Palisades Drive near College Drive. The preliminary plat shows three townhouses, each 2,010 square feet, with attached garages and several shared areas. Tres Mas Townhouses will also have a property owners association.
APL Surveying has also applied for a preliminary plat for Golden Rox Townhouses, located on 0.36 acres owned by Angela Murphy at 3437 Oro Grande Boulevard. The property is already developed as a two-unit multi-family complex that was built in 2001. The proposed townhouse plat will allow the units to be individually owned, and part of a property owners association.
