Planning and Zoning Commissioner Dan McGowan has resigned his seat on the commission, effective immediately, citing family issues.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris informed commissioners of McGowan’s decision to step down during the Planning and Zoning meeting on Wednesday. McGowan has been a regular member on the commission since June 2014, and served as an alternate on the commission prior to that. Morris said McGowan thanked the commissioners for all the work they have done through the years, and that he appreciates the time he has served on the commission.
McGowan’s resignation creates an opening for a new regular member on the commission. The commission’s three alternate members will be called upon to fill the seat on the commission until the City Council appoints a new regular member. Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski said the city has not determined a timeline for the council to appoint McGowan’s replacement yet.
Applications for the commission are available at City Hall, and are also available on the city’s website at lhcaz.gov/city-clerk/boards-commissions.
