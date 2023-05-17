After a pair of public hearings to discuss the parking standards for multifamily housing developments in Lake Havasu City, the Planning and Zoning Commission has decided not to recommend any changes to those standards at this time.
The commission had an in-depth review and discussion on April 19 about past and current parking standards for multifamily developments in Havasu, how those requirements compare to other Arizona cities, and how the different standards impact the number of housing units a potential development is able to include. After that initial discussion the commission still had some questions that it wanted answers to – specifically they wanted to hear from the police department about potential traffic concerns related to residents in multifamily developments parking on the street, and information about how many vehicles the typical Havasu family has.
During the meeting Wednesday, commissioners were given the information they requested. City staff also asked for the commission’s thoughts about Havasu’s covered parking requirements, and the city’s practice of dropping any digits behind the decimal place when calculating parking requirements instead of rounding to the nearest whole number. Ultimately the commission wrapped up its review of the multifamily parking standards without a motion to recommend any changes to the code.
“About 22% [of the workforce] has one car or no car,” said Commissioner Joan Dzuro. “So we are looking at a quarter of the workforce, who probably live in these units. That one space is probably going to be adequate for them. The fact that the police haven’t received any complaints, and in driving around they haven’t noticed any issues, I’m tending to lean towards leaving it as it is. I think it has been working. The perception is sometimes different than the reality of what is going on.”
Commissioners Jim Harris and David Diaz agreed with Dzuro, with Diaz adding that he believes any specific issues can be addressed as they come up in through city’s review process – as is being done with a proposed mixed use development on Park Avenue that was recently considered by the City Council.
Problem areas
Planning Division Manger Luke Morris told the commission that planning staff has sat down with the police department since the commission’s April 19 meeting to talk about multifamily parking, but no specific problem areas in town here identified. Morris said if a problem arises, the public works and police departments work together to address the situation.
“That may involve painting curbs, posting no parking signs, or whatever other measures may be necessary,” Morris said.
Commissioner Tiffany Wilson asked Police Chief Troy Stirling whether the police department hears complaints about parking from citizens.
“The city mentioned that there are no complaints, but we have plenty of people that come in here that address the commission or even City Council who complain about parking issues,” Wilson noted.
Stirling answered that the police department hasn’t been getting complaints about parking in multiple family areas. But he said the department has gotten such complaints in the past, and walked the commission through how those complaints are handled.
“First and foremost we look to see if we are having traffic collisions in specific locations, and what type of sight distance there is,” Stirling said. “Those are the things that we are looking at, not even just with parking but also overgrown bushes or trees. We look to see if those type of things have contributed to collisions. If they have then we address those.”
As a specific example, Stirling talked about parking near some of the recent tiny home developments near the high school on S. Palo Verde – an area brought up during the commission’s previous discussion on parking in April.
“Based on the width of the street, and the speed limit in those areas, there isn’t concern,” Stirling said. “There is plenty of distance for the visual component. You are able to safely maneuver based on the speed limits that are designed for those areas.”
Stirling also told the commission that the police department is asked to review the locations of new developments and provide input about any concerns that they may have.
How many cars?
To answer commissioners’ questions from April about the number of vehicles the typical family in Havasu has, city staff turned to the 2021 American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to that survey, Havasu has 21,139 workers age 16 and older in households throughout town. It reports that 3% of those households do not have any vehicles, 19.9% have one vehicle, 34.6% have two vehicles, and 42.6% have three or more vehicles.
Morris also presented a couple maps to the commission showing where those households are typically located. He noted that households in single family residential neighborhoods are most likely to have more than one vehicle, while households in areas with more multifamily developments are more likely to have one or fewer vehicles.
He noted that about 23% of Havasu’s workforce has one or fewer vehicles, according to the survey.
“This kind of indicates that one parking space for one bedroom units would provide enough parking for almost a quarter of our workforce,” Morris said.
Covered parking
City staff also asked the commission for their thoughts on the covered parking requirements in city code. All multifamily developments are required to include one covered parking spot for every residential unit, but Morris said staff’s review didn’t turn up any other jurisdictions that require covered parking.
Morris explained that Havasu requires covered parking to be 10 feet wide, while uncovered spots are required to be 9 feet wide. Therefore, eliminating the requirement for covered parking could potentially free up additional space for more total spots.
But Commissioners all appeared to support the covered parking requirements as they are.
“It is something we all want, wherever we are,” Dzuro said of shaded parking.
Truncating versus rounding
Another topic staff asked the council to consider was Havasu’s current practice of truncating any fractions in final parking requirement calculations – simply dropping any digits after the decimal. As an example, he said if the math worked out that a development would require 12.9 parking spaces that would be truncated to 12 instead of being rounded up to 13.
Morris said that practice is specifically laid out in the development code, but nearly every other type of calculation prescribed by the code rounds to the nearest whole number instead.
“This wouldn’t make a huge difference, but it would have a small impact for the number of parking spaces,” Morris said. “It may require, at the most, one extra parking space.”
Dzuro initially said she supports changing to rounding for parking calculations.
“One more space can sometimes make a difference for people,” she said.
But Commissioner Paul Lehr took the opposite view, noting that one more parking space could wipe out the feasibility of a small project.
“I know that every foot counts, because you are always trying to maximize the site,” Lehr said. “It all comes down to parking, to landscaping, to storm water retention – all of those factors come into play when you look at how a site is developed. It seems like storm water retention is a big issue now, so having one extra parking space could make the difference between doing a surface retention pond versus requiring a chamber system. It all impacts the overall design.”
After some additional discussion amongst the commission, no motion was made to suggest any changes to how the parking requirements are calculated.
