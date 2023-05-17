After a pair of public hearings to discuss the parking standards for multifamily housing developments in Lake Havasu City, the Planning and Zoning Commission has decided not to recommend any changes to those standards at this time.

The commission had an in-depth review and discussion on April 19 about past and current parking standards for multifamily developments in Havasu, how those requirements compare to other Arizona cities, and how the different standards impact the number of housing units a potential development is able to include. After that initial discussion the commission still had some questions that it wanted answers to – specifically they wanted to hear from the police department about potential traffic concerns related to residents in multifamily developments parking on the street, and information about how many vehicles the typical Havasu family has.

