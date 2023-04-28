Owners of the planned Villages at Victoria Farms are seeking to expand the acreage of the proposed manufactured housing development, although the number of expected home sites in the neighborhood has decreased from the 350 originally estimated. Meanwhile, an unrelated request by a different property owner on the other side of Victoria Farms Road is seeking a rezone of their property to industrial – removing the planned development that would have allowed an RV resort on the property.

Those requests will be coming before the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission for public hearings on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., inside the council chambers at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.

