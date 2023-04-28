Human remains found last summer at drought-stricken Lake Mead have been identified as a Las Vegas man missing since July 1998. The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Claude Russell Pensinger was 52 at the time. His bones were found last July and August on newly exposed shoreline near a swimming area. His cause of death wasn’t determined. Last month, remains found in another part of the lake were identified as a North Las Vegas resident who was reported to have drowned in 1974. Authorities are still trying to solve the mystery of a man who police say was shot in the head and stuffed into a barrel.