Owners of the planned Villages at Victoria Farms are seeking to expand the acreage of the proposed manufactured housing development, although the number of expected home sites in the neighborhood has decreased from the 350 originally estimated. Meanwhile, an unrelated request by a different property owner on the other side of Victoria Farms Road is seeking a rezone of their property to industrial – removing the planned development that would have allowed an RV resort on the property.
Those requests will be coming before the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission for public hearings on Wednesday. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., inside the council chambers at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
During the meeting, the commission will be asked to vote on a recommendation to approve or deny each request. Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make the final decisions during a future council meeting.
KTH Consulting has applied for a pair of changes that will be considered next week, on behalf of property owner CP Land Loan of New York. Those requests will be considered in separate public hearings by the commission.
The first public hearing will consider the request for an amendment to the general plan that would change the future land use designation of a total of five acres on the south side of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive from “Employment” to “High Density Residential.” The northern halves of both lots are already designated as “High Density Residential.”
A nearly identical change was requested and approved by the commission and City Council in late 2021 for a total of 39.5 acres located immediately to the west and north of the lots currently requesting the amendment.
If the general plan amendment is approved, that would allow the city to consider the subsequent rezone request in the next public hearing.
The rezone request would join the 5 acres discussed in the previous public hearing with the 40 acres originally rezoned in 2021, while forming a new Residential Manufactured Housing/Planned Development for the entire 45 acres. Those 5 acres’ current zoning is split between Agriculture/Preservation and Industrial. The original 40 acres is currently zoned Residential Manufactured Housing.
The only exception from the underlying zoning requested in the planned development is to allow each residential unit’s required two parking spaces be arranged end-to-end instead of side-to-side. The staff report notes that end-to-end parking is common in manufactured housing developments, but it is not specifically allowed in Havasu’s development code – so the planned development is needed.
The requested rezone would also change the zoning of a 0.38 acre plot from Residential Manufactured Housing to Public Facilities. That will allow water infrastructure, including a well and storage tanks, to be constructed in that area. The Villages is in Epcor’s water service area, but it is in Havasu’s sewer service area.
When the general plan amendment and rezone for the original 40 acres of The Villages at Victoria Farms was approved in 2021, the developers estimated that there would be 350 to 400 home sites at full build out. Although the owners are seeking to expend the boundaries, the number of expected home sites in the now 45-acre proposed development would be 294. According to the site plan, there would be 132 47’-by-65’ spaces and 162 40’-by-75’ spaces.
KTH Consulting wrote that the reduction in expected home sites is due to the floodplains in the area. In the letter of intent KTH said the additional 5 acres are needed in order to provide for significant drainage diversion efforts for the development. That 5 acres would also have some home sites, roads, and open space.
The commission will also consider a request to rezone about 30 acres of land owned by Phoenix-based Copper Leaf Holdings from its current Light Industrial/Planned Development to Industrial. The property’s current zoning was approved by the City Council in 2007 as part of a 160 acre planned development for Pinnacle RV Resort – now known as Havasu RV Resort.
The western-most 40 acres of the planned development were fully developed according to those plans in the first phase of construction. The PD laid out an additional 400 RV spots on the 120 acres to the east as phase two of the RV resort.
But the second phase of construction was never completed. The letter of intent states that most of the lots have changed ownership since 2007, and the lots immediately to the east and west of 2205 Victoria Farms Road have all been rezoned to Light Industrial or Industrial.
Rhonda Bicknell said in the letter of intent that there are no immediate development or building plans for the property.
