A pair of requests to add an additional 5 acres to the planned Villages at Victoria Farms manufactured home development have received the support of the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission.

On behalf of property owner CP Land Loan of New York, Kathy Tackett-Hicks has requested a general plan amendment from “Employment’ to “High Density Residential” for the southern halves of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive totaling 5 acres. A separate request pairs those 5 acres with the original 39 acres of the proposed development into a new Residential Manufactured Housing/Planned Development. The rezone would also change 0.38 on the northern portion of the property to Public Facilities to allow Epcor to install a water well and water storage tanks for the development.

