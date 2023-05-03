A pair of requests to add an additional 5 acres to the planned Villages at Victoria Farms manufactured home development have received the support of the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission.
On behalf of property owner CP Land Loan of New York, Kathy Tackett-Hicks has requested a general plan amendment from “Employment’ to “High Density Residential” for the southern halves of 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive totaling 5 acres. A separate request pairs those 5 acres with the original 39 acres of the proposed development into a new Residential Manufactured Housing/Planned Development. The rezone would also change 0.38 on the northern portion of the property to Public Facilities to allow Epcor to install a water well and water storage tanks for the development.
The neighborhood would include a total of 294 manufactured home sites for rent.
The only exception being sought through the planned development is to allow two end-to-end parking spaces for each residential lot – rather than two side-to-side parking spaces.
During separate public hearings on Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of both the general plan amendment, and the rezone request. The commission’s recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, who will make a final decision on both requests.
Commissioner Tiffany Wilson recused herself from both of the public hearings pertaining to The Villages, and was replaced on the commission for those hearings by alternate Lonnie Stevenson.
Havasu’s City Council approved a similar general plan amendment for the first 39 acres located between Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Drive in December 2021, and also rezoned that acreage to Residential Manufactured Housing at that time.
Tackett-Hicks pointed out to the commission that the 5 acres at 6600 and 6700 Chenoweth Drive included in the requested general plan amendment had previously been filled with over 150 junk cars and piles of trash, which has all been removed.
Tackett-Hicks also said that while the request would increase the amount of land that makes up The Villages, there are only 294 sites for manufactured homes in the site plan that accompanies the planned development request. That is down from an estimated 350 to 400 homes expected by the developers when the original 39 acres came before the council in 2021.
“This is just an additional 5 acres of land to the original proposal, but there are actually a few less lots than were in the original plan,” she said. “So there are no increases in traffic as a result of this request.”
She said much of the additional 5 acres will be used for drainage for the development.
The site plan for The Villages at Victoria Farms includes nearly 45 acres, including the 0.38 acres set aside for Epcor’s water infrastructure. The entire development is between Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Drive, at the far western end of Victoria Farms.
The main gated entry to the neighborhood is located off of Victoria Farms on the western edge of the property, with a secondary gated access off of Victoria Farms Road. Tackett-Hicks said those entrances have not changed since the project was last reviewed by the commission and council in 2021. She also said the plans are set up to include an emergency access off of Chenoweth Drive if needed, although that connection to Chenoweth is not included in the current plans.
In addition to the 294 manufactured home sites, the plans also include a clubhouse, pool, dog park, and pickleball courts.
Tackett-Hicks said the property owners are currently working with engineers on the drainage analysis of the property, and they have submitted a traffic study to the Arizona Department of Transportation for analysis and approval.
There was no public comments given during the discussion about the general plan amendment, but the three residents of Havasu RV Resort took to the podium during public comments about the rezone request. Havasu RV Resort also submitted a letter.
All of the speakers expressed similar concerns about traffic near the intersection of Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Drive – and particularly about the main entrance to the Villages being placed near that intersection. The Havasu RV residents all told the commission that there is already a lot of large truck traffic in the area, and reported that people tend to drive fast on Chenoweth Drive on their way to and from the landfill.
None of the speakers objected to any other aspects of the development, however. Havasu RV general manager Guy Reynolds even began his remarks by saying “this looks like a great project” before bringing up the traffic concerns.
Tackett-Hicks said the owners don’t want to create any safety issues in the area either. She said a professional traffic study has already been completed to examine the issue, which is being looked at further by ADOT. She said Lake Havasu City staff will also need to review the traffic study before the project moves forward.
“Whatever comes out of that is what is going to have to be completed,” Tackett-Hicks said. “I do believe it is being taken care of. Nobody wants it to be a safety issue at all.”
Tackett-Hicks added that the most recent traffic plans she has seen include a right turn lane on Victoria Farms Road leading into the main entrance to help the traffic flows near the intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.