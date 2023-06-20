The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Wednesday to consider a conditional use permit for a childcare center on McCulloch Boulevard, and a planned development rezone to allow storage units on a property on N. Kiowa Boulevard.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to members of the public.

