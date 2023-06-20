The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Wednesday to consider a conditional use permit for a childcare center on McCulloch Boulevard, and a planned development rezone to allow storage units on a property on N. Kiowa Boulevard.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open to members of the public.
Playhouse Montessori Child Development Center is requesting a major conditional use permit to allow a childcare center at Restoration Hope Church, located at 3430 N. McCulloch Boulevard.
According to a letter of intent from Wendy Parker and Alexandra Hansen with Playhouse Montessori, their company opened as a small in-home childcare business in 2020 and they are hoping to be able to expand by renting “Building B” at Restoration Hope Church. The letter states that they plan to add a pull fire alarm system, and an enclosed play yard before using the space for childcare.
The letter states that the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, year roud. The plan is to have one class of children ages 3 to 5 years old. The letter states they also plan to provide after school tutoring for elementary school kids from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
If approved, Playhouse Montessori hopes to open the new child care center on Aug. 1.
Havasu city staff is recommending approval of the conditional use permit, with the conditions that the center must meet all fire department requirements, all building permits and requirements be approved prior to occupancy, and all licensing and permits associated with a childcare facility be obtained prior to opening.
The commission has the power to grant the conditional use permit without further approval from the City Council.
Storage at 2070 N. Kiowa Blvd.
Selberg Associates is requesting a planned development rezone for the 1.83 acre lot at 2070 N. Kiowa Blvd. – near Fire Station #2 – on behalf of property owner Agami, LLC. based in Lake Havasu City. The request would rezone the property from General Commercial to a General Commercial/Planned Development that would allow rental storage units to be build.
According to the development plan, the facility would include two 30-foot wide driveways providing access to four 20-foot tall buildings. The buildings would include a total of 56 storage units ranging in size from 13’-by-35’ to 13’ by 50’, along with a pair of larger “ man caves” with over 2,000 square feet of space.
According to the citizens meeting summary, four neighbors attended the meeting and were initially concerned about open storage on the property. But the summary states that the concern was alleviated when it was clarified that the storage would be enclosed in metal buildings.
The commission will vote on a recommendation to approve or deny the requested planned development. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the request at its meeting on July 25, 2023.
