The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the preliminary plat for Desert Kearsage Condos at 3430 Kearsage Drive on the south side of town.
City Planner Luke Morris told the commission during its meeting Wednesday that the plat consists of three duplexes with attached garages, for a total of six residential units. Morris said the lot is already properly zoned, and the development has gone through design review and received all of the permits it needs.
City staff recommended approval, and the commission voted 5-0 in favor of approving the plat. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the preliminary plat at a future council meeting.
