The Planning and Zoning commission is recommending approval of a request to rezone about 1.86 acres of property along North Lake Havasu Avenue for multi-family residential.
The rezone requests includes the lots at 360, 370, and 380 N. Lake Havasu Ave. – located between Sabino and Papago drives. At the commission’s meeting Wednesday, City Planner Luke Morris explained that the properties were originally zone R-4, which was the multi-family zoning in place prior to the city revamping its zoning districts in 2016. In 2008 all three lots, and two neighboring lots, were rezoned to the current use, Mixed Use Neighborhood – Planned Development, that laid out plans to build a hotel in that location. But the project never started construction prior to the former property owner’s death.
“The bottom line is it was already zoned R-4 in a previous zoning district,” said Planning and Zoning Chairman Jim Harris. “All we are doing now is taking it back to that equivalent zoning.”
Morris said no development plans have been submitted to the property, but said if approved those three lots could be developed according to the zoning, which would include maximum building heights up to 30 feet, and a maximum of 20 residential units per acre – or about 35 total units on the three lots combined.
The Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the request, with Commissioner David Diaz casting the dissenting vote.
Diaz said he understands the need for more residential options in the city, but said he also believes that protecting commercial zoning is important.
“I think we need to be careful when we start zoning everything as residential, then we don’t have any commercial areas,” Diaz said.
Commissioner Chad Nelson noted that as currently zoned, the only allowable development on that property is a hotel that matches the exact footprint included with the planned development zoning. He said a commercial strip mall or any other use would also need to go through the rezoning process.
Several neighbors of the property brought up a couple concerns during the public hearing.
John Campbell, a resident of Sabino Drive, said he is concerned that the lots could be combined with the two lots to the north, and a residential development would include a driveway from Sabino. He said he believes that would create a traffic problem if it occurs. Harris said the three properties requesting a rezone do not front Sabino, so it is unlikely any residential units built there would enter from that street.
According to the Mohave County website, the lots requesting a rezone are owned by Gary and Angel Pfizenmayer while the two lots between those properties and Sabino Drive are owned by King Hill Holdings.
William Poe, who lives on Papago Drive, said he was concerned about the privacy of the homeowners on his street, given that 30 foot residential structures would provide views from the second floor into the backyards of several existing homes. Morris acknowledged that is a possibility if the zoning is approved, but also pointed out that the current planned development would allow a hotel up to 30 feet tall that would create similar issues.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will hold another public hearing on the request at a future meeting prior to making a final decision on the zoning.
