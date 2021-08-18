The next subdivision development in Havasu Foothills is getting ready to go.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve a preliminary subdivision plat for Ladera North at Havasu Foothills, located at the far northeast corner of the Havasu Foothills – surrounded by Arizona State Trust Land to the north and east, the Villas sub division to the west, and the Arroyos to the south.
City Planner Luke Morris said Phase 2 in the Foothills has already platted about 95 acres with 232 lots. Ladera North would add an additional 23 lots between 1,600 square feet and 2 acres apiece. Although neighboring communities in the Villas and Arroyos include public streets, Morris said the developers are currently asking to install private streets in that neighborhood. Those streets would be maintained by the property owners association.
The proposed private street called Calle De La Luna would connect Ladera North to both sub developments, which Morris said was a requirement for approval.
Although the streets will be private, city staff suggested several additional restrictions in the preliminary plat, one of which specifically states that Calle De La Luna will not be gated. Morris said that will all be finalized in the development agreement when the developers bring forward the final plat.
Britton Wolf, who represented the sub division at the meeting, said the private road is being considered so that they could remove sidewalks and use those areas for drainage. He said the proposed private streets are the same width and the same 60-foot right of way that is required of any city street.
The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will hold another public hearing on the request at a future meeting prior to making a final decision whether to approve the preliminary plat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.