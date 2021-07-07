The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission welcomed a pair of new members into the fold and elected its leadership during the first meeting of the new fiscal year on Wednesday.
New commissioners Gabriele Medley and David Diaz officially filled the seats previously held by Mychal Gorden and Luke Still after being appointed by the City Council during its June 22 meeting. Chairman Jim Harris was also appointed to serve another term by the council in June.
During Wednesday’s meeting commissioners unanimously re-elected Harris to serve as chairman during FY2021-22. Commissioner Chad Nelson was unanimously elected to serve as vice chair.
Outgoing Commissioner Gorden had previously served as vice chair.
— Today’s News-Herald
